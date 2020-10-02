StockMarketWire.com - The US unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in September amid the creation of 661,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The market had been expecting a more modest improvement in the jobless rate to 8.2%, from August rate of 8.4%, though with the addition of 900,000 positions.

Average hourly earnings edged up 2c, or 0.1%, to $29.47, below expectations of a 0.5% rise.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com