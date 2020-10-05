StockMarketWire.com -

CN

05/10/2020 00:00 National Day Golden Week continues. Financial markets closed


DE

05/10/2020 08:55 Services PMI


ES

05/10/2020 08:15 Services PMI


EU

05/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
05/10/2020 10:00 Quarterly balance of payments
05/10/2020 10:00 Retail trade


FR

05/10/2020 08:50 Services PMI


IE

05/10/2020 01:01 Services PMI


IT

05/10/2020 08:45 Services PMI


JP

05/10/2020 01:30 Services PMI


UK

05/10/2020 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/10/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI


US

05/10/2020 14:45 US Services PMI
05/10/2020 15:00 ISM Report on business services PMI

