StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Weir said it had agreed to sell its oil and gas division to Caterpillar for $405 million (£314 million), including debt.
The move came after Weir announced in February that it was seeking to maximise value from the division, which had been hit by a slump in oil pricing.
The sale would narrow the company's focus to the mining sector. Proceeds would be used to cut debt.
Shareholders would have to approve the deal, which was expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
'We are pleased to have reached this agreement that delivers a great home for the oil and gas division and maximises value for our stakeholders,' chief executive Jon Stanton said.
'Alongside the previous sale of the flow control division and the acquisition of ESCO, it is a major milestone in transforming the group into a focused, premium mining technology business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
