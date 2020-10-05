StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld confirmed that it would be temporarily suspending cinema operations in the US and UK from 8 October, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures amid the ongoing pandemic, the company said it would suspend cinema operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the US and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK.
'Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
