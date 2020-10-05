StockMarketWire.com - Quality Assurance group Intertek said it would appoint Jonathan Timmis, currently chief financial officer Health for Reckitt Benckiser, as CFO by 1 April 2021.
Ross McCluskey, the company's current CFO, would be appointed into a new operational role in the business from 1 April 2021, the company said.
At Reckitt Benckiser, prior to his current role, Timmis had been the group controller, regional finance director for North America and regional finance director for Southern Europe.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
