StockMarketWire.com - Residential developer and regeneration specialist Sigma Capital said it had sold a completed and fully-let private rented sector development to PRS REIT for around £5.9 million.
The development was in Handsworth, Birmingham and consisted of 31 homes designed for the family rental market.
The properties comprised a mix of three- and four-bedroom family homes and provided a combined rental income of about £0.32m per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
