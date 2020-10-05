StockMarketWire.com - Convenience foods manufacturer Greencore said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to be 19% below the prior-year level, but show an improvement on third-quarter revenue as the reopening of the economy boosted performance.
Revenue in the fourth quarter was expected to show an improvement on the 36% reduction in the third quarter.
For the full year, the group anticipated a reported revenue outturn of approximately £1,265 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be approximately £85 million.
Adjusted EBITDA included a charge in excess of £10m of non-recurring COVID-19 related operating costs.
'Following a decisive response to the impact of Covid-19 in Q3, the board of Greencore is encouraged by the progress seen in the final quarter of FY20,' the company said.
'While fully recognising the uncertainties that lie ahead, the group is well placed to continue to build back the business in FY21,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
