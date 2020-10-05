StockMarketWire.com - Home credit provider Morses Club said it had appointed Graeme Campbell as its new chief financial officer.
Campbell was most recently CFO of BrightHouse, which provided rent-to-own and cash lending services to the UK consumer market.
Current interim CFO Andy Thomson would remain in an executive capacity until the publication of the company's annual results,
He would then re-assume his role as a non-executive director of the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: