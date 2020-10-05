StockMarketWire.com - Shipping company Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had acquired two product tankers for $23 million, bringing its fleet to 18 vessels.

Both vessels had fixed rate time charters for three to five years to a major commodity trading and logistics company.

Tufton said the yield during the charters exceeded the targets expressed in 25 September 2018 prospectus.

A subsidiary of the company would completed a related debt financing of $24.0m with an all-in cost below 5.0%.

'Tufton Investment Management, the investment manager, continues to identify an attractive pipeline of opportunities across a range of the company's target sectors,' Tufton said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com