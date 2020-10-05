StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company Guident had entered into a strategic alliance with Cirrus Core Networks.
This alliance would see Guiden provide advanced teleoperation for autonomous and human-driven vehicles to enhance customer safety and security.
It would also provide connection to any advanced mobile network.
The parties would will cover their respective costs for joint work performed under the alliance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
