StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality technology company VR Education said its platform has been chosen to deliver a United Nations event.
VR Education said its Engage platform, which hosted virtual events, virtual training and remote distance learning, would be used to facilitate the UN's annual 'Global Youth Takeover' event on 24 October.
The technology would allow attendees can watch presentations or shows and walk around different areas to talk to people.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
