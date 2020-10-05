StockMarketWire.com - Independent Oil and Gas confirmed it does not intend to make an offer Deltic Energy after its offer on improved terms was rejected on 2 October.
The company cited an absence of Deltic board engagement both on an initial approach made on 26 August, which was rejected on 2 September, as well as on a second approach made on 25 September on improved terms, which was rejected on 2 October.
IOG remained as focused on the execution of its phase 1 development, which continued to progress on track for first gas in Q3 2021, as well as 'generating substantial additional shareholder value from the extensive growth opportunities within its existing Southern North Sea gas portfolio,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
