StockMarketWire.com - Executive recruitment consultancy Norman Broadbent said it had agreed to acquire the outstanding 25% minority interest in Norman Broadbent Interim Management.
The stake would be bought from Angela Hickmore for £135,000, to be satisfied by the payment of an initial cash amount of £65,000 at completion and the issue of shares valued at £70,000.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
