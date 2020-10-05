StockMarketWire.com - Semiconductor wafer products maker IQE said it had acquired the outstanding shares in its Taiwan subsidiary from a third-party, by way of a share swap.
The acquisition of the shares was completed using a statutory share swap arrangement under Taiwan's business mergers and acquisitions law.
Selling shareholders who accepted the share swap would be issued with shares in IQE, while selling shareholders who rejected the share swap would have their shares in IQE Taiwan purchased for cash, the company said.
The company increased its stake in its Taiwan subsidiary to 100% from 90.18%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
