StockMarketWire.com - Construction and engineering company Costain announced that Tony Bickerstaff, chief financial officer, would be stepping down from his position.
Bickerstaff would remain in his current position and as a director of the company until 30 November 2020 pending the appointment of a new CFO to facilitate an orderly handover, the company said.
At 8:19am: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was -0.02p at 40.48p
