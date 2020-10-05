StockMarketWire.com - Alternative broadband services provider Bigblu Broadband said its subsidiary quickline communications had won a further competitive tender to provide broadband to premises across North Lincolnshire.
The contract provided for a total network investment of £1.8m, leading to 'significantly faster broadband speeds in the more isolated areas of North Lincolnshire within two years,' the company said.
The programme would receive a subsidy of up to £1.4m, with £1.0m from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and £0.4m of funding from the North Lincolnshire Local Authority.
Quickline was committing £0.4m of network investment to support the roll-out and also expected to deliver 'at least its targeted return on capital of c.15% over the life of the contract,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:BBB] BigBlu Broadband PLC share price was 0p at 85.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
