StockMarketWire.com - Rocky Mountain focused oil company Zephyr Energy said drilling was expected to commence on a research well in Utah's Paradox Basin by the end of the year.
The company said it had entered into a definitive binding agreement with Utah's Energy & Geoscience Institute to sanction and fund $2m towards the stratigraphic research well.
'The spudding of this proposed dual-use well is now only conditional on customary permitting, and with detailed design work already underway, drilling is due to commence by the end of this year,' Zephyr said.
At 8:43am: [LON:ZPHR] share price was +0.03p at 0.63p
