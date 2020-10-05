StockMarketWire.com - Natural gas operator Diversified Gas & Oil said it signed an agremeent with Oaktree Capital Management, to jointly identify and fund future acquisition opportunities the company identifies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Oaktree committed up to $1 billion over three years to jointly fund mutually agreed on proved developed producing acquisition with transaction valuations greater than $250 million.
Oaktree also agreed to provide the company a 5.0% upfront promote of its funded working interest - 2.5% incremental- at the time of an acquisition, with DGO receiving 52.5% working interest for a 50.0% investment, and Oaktree receiving 47.5% working interest for a 50.0% investment.
At 8:53am: [LON:DGOC] Diversified Gas Oil PLC share price was 0p at 102p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
