StockMarketWire.com - Egypt and Morocco focused oil company SDX Energy said it had boosted production the nine months through September, putting ahead of its annual guidance.
Average entitlement production was between 6,488 and 6,598 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
That was an increase of 85-89% from same period in 2019 and exceeded current guidance of 6,000-to 6,250 barrels.
'We have continued to perform strongly in the second half of 2020 despite challenging global conditions,' chief executive Mark Reid said.
'Production is ahead of guidance, we have a healthy cash and liquidity position and we now plan to accelerate an exciting and potentially transformational drilling campaign in South Disouq into the second and third quarters of 2021.'
At 8:54am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was +0.5p at 15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
