StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Central Asia Metals downgraded ore processed guidance but said it should be able to meet its original zinc and lead output guidance after receiving approval from authorities to resume operations at its Sasa mine and processing plant located in North Macedonian.
The Sasa management team received approval from the North Macedonian authorities to once again operate TSF4 late on Friday 2 October and processing re-commenced that day, the company said.
The Sasa plant would initially operate at a reduced rate of approximately 50% for a trial period while the technical team confirmed the safe operation of the facility. This trial period was expected to be in the order of one week before the ramp up to full production.
The company downgraded its 2020 guidance for ore processed, but said it should be able to meet its original guidance for zinc and lead in concentrate production.
'CAML now expects ore processed to be between 800,000 and 825,000 tonnes given the downtime from the incident,' it added.
In January, CAML gave 2020 Sasa ore production guidance of between 825,000 to 850,000 tonnes, resulting in zinc in concentrate of between 23,000 and 25,000 tonnes and lead in concentrate of between 30,000 and 32,000 tonnes.
At 9:10am: [LON:CAML] Central Asia Metals PLC share price was +2.7p at 161.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: