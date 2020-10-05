StockMarketWire.com - Calnex Solutions made its stock market debut on the London Stock Exchange trading under the ticker 'CLX.'
The company, a provider of test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications sector, raised £22.5 million by way of a significantly oversubscribed placing of 46,875,000 shares at a price of 48.p a share.
Its market capitalisation at the placing price on admission was £42 million.
At 9:22am: [LON:CLX] share price was +51.5p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
