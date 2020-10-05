StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Caledonia Mining lifted its annual guidance for gold production to between 55,000 and 58,000 ounces following an increase in third-quarter output.
The previous production guidance was in the range of 53,000 to 56,000 ounces.
Approximately 15,164 ounces of gold were produced during the third quarter, an increase of 11.1% on the 13,646 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2019, the company said.
'Caledonia remains on track to achieve its production target of 80,000 ounces by 2022,' it added.
At 9:28am: [LON:CMCL] Caledonia Mining Corp share price was +70p at 1395p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: