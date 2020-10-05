StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Alba Mineral Resources said it would continue its underground drilling programme at the Clogau mine in South Africa into October after securing an extension to its permits.
The extension should enable the company to 'swing directly into the first phase of our surface drilling programme,' the company said as it touted 'great progress' made so far in its drilling and bulk sampling programme.
The company also ordered the remaining items of plant from APT in South Africa needed to complete its pilot gold processing plant.
'Our programme of works at Clogau-St David's is multi-faceted, so as well as drilling and bulk sampling we are pushing forward our plans to dewater the Llechfraith mine section [...] to sample the historical waste tip for gold and to carry out surface trenching and sampling of the first of the many regional gold targets which have been identified by our team,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was -0.04p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: