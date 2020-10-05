StockMarketWire.com - Simulation training group SimiGon said it won an additional $0.5 million extension to its C-130 Virtual Maintenance Training contract by a large international defense company.
The contract was for the design, development and implementation of a C-130 VMT solution for the Israeli Air Force technical training academy.
SimiGon said its investment in maintenance training technologies together with the recently successful systems delivery of F-16 VMT to the IAF, had contributed to the expansion decision.
'The high level of confidence showed by the defense company was influenced by SimiGon's maintenance training technology infrastructure and solution that significantly increases training effectiveness over traditional maintenance training methods,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:SIM] SimiGon Ltd share price was +0.25p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
