StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Wishbone Gold said it had signed an option to acquire ownership of 67 square kilometres of granted mineral exploration tenements in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia.
Wishbone had agreed to pay the vendors £50,000 for the 45-day option.
It said it had already commenced due diligence on the projects and would complete that during the option period.
It if acquired the projects, Wishbone would issue the vendors, being Peter Romeo Gianni, Geonomics Australia and David Anthony Lenigas, an additional £183,333 in cash.
It would also offer them around 11.1 million shares at a deemed issue price of 3.3p, equating to £366,667 in aggregate, and around 5.6 milliion warrants.
'The Paterson Ranges host some of the most exciting gold and copper mines and discoveries in the Western Australian Pilbara region made in recent years,' chairman Richard Poulden said.
'The best acreage is tightly held and thus to secure a deal on these assets is a very significant development for Wishbone.'
'As previously advised, Wishbone already has advanced exploration assets in Australia and therefore has the necessary geological consultants in place to progress all exploration programmes.'
'I look forward to updating the market over the coming weeks on the progress of this very significant transaction for the company.'
At 9:58am: [LON:WSBN] Wishbone Gold PLC share price was +0.8p at 4.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
