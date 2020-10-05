StockMarketWire.com - Resource exploration and development company Empire Metals said results of the initial soils surveys confirmed the current drill targets at Eclipse and Houdini in Australia, and also identified two new targets.
The company, however, added that drilling would be delayed owing to the pandemic.
The company said it would likely follow these new sites up with more detailed soils grids before committing to drilling.
'The company also notes it has been advised by the project management company overseeing the ongoing work programme that commencement of drilling at Eclipse has been delayed due to a combination of extremely high levels of activity in the Kalgoorlie gold fields, and travel restrictions currently in place between states in Australia as a result of COVID-19,' the company said.
'Much of the workforce in the Western Australian gold industry relies on labour from other regions in the country. The Company has been advised that the drill rig is on standby and work should commence shortly.'
At 10:02am: [LON:EEE] share price was -0.25p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
