FTSE 100 Melrose Industries 122.65 +5.14% Vodafone Group 107.15 +4.21% Barratt Developments 509.80 +3.81% Rolls-Royce Holdings 117.88 +3.77% Royal Dutch Shell 966.60 +3.59% Evraz 339.55 -2.99% Reckitt Benckiser Group 7545.00 -1.66% Polymetal International 1669.00 -1.59% Severn Trent 2489.50 -1.44% Pennon Group 1056.00 -1.40% FTSE 250 Weir Group 1518.50 +18.63% Network International Holdings 269.30 +6.27% Iwg 280.10 +6.26% Micro Focus International 255.20 +5.76% Tp Icap 229.60 +5.71% Cineworld Group 23.57 -40.28% Greencore Group 93.18 -8.47% Centamin 148.05 -5.43% Watches Of Switzerland Group 327.25 -5.14% Indivior 106.85 -4.68% FTSE 350 Weir Group 1518.50 +18.63% Network International Holdings 269.30 +6.27% Iwg 280.10 +6.26% Micro Focus International 255.20 +5.76% Tp Icap 229.60 +5.71% Cineworld Group 23.57 -40.28% Greencore Group 93.18 -8.47% Centamin 148.05 -5.43% Watches Of Switzerland Group 327.25 -5.14% Indivior 106.85 -4.68% AIM Kosmos Energy 115.50 +45.28% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 5.35 +40.79% Bezant Resources 0.18 +27.59% Vela Technologies 0.08 +24.00% Arcontech Group 195.00 +18.54% Charlemagne Capital 1.50 -89.09% Anglo Asian Mining 106.00 -19.39% Victoria Oil & Gas 2.35 -13.12% Tiger Resource Finance 0.35 -12.50% Anglesey Mining 1.85 -11.90% Overall Market Kosmos Energy 115.50 +45.28% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 5.35 +40.79% Bezant Resources 0.18 +27.59% Vela Technologies 0.08 +24.00% Weir Group 1518.50 +18.63% Charlemagne Capital 1.50 -89.09% Cineworld Group 23.57 -40.28% Anglo Asian Mining 106.00 -19.39% Victoria Oil & Gas 2.35 -13.12% Tiger Resource Finance 0.35 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
