FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                       122.65       +5.14%
Vodafone Group                           107.15       +4.21%
Barratt Developments                     509.80       +3.81%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     117.88       +3.77%
Royal Dutch Shell                        966.60       +3.59%
Evraz                                    339.55       -2.99%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 7545.00       -1.66%
Polymetal International                 1669.00       -1.59%
Severn Trent                            2489.50       -1.44%
Pennon Group                            1056.00       -1.40%

FTSE 250
Weir Group                              1518.50      +18.63%
Network International Holdings           269.30       +6.27%
Iwg                                      280.10       +6.26%
Micro Focus International                255.20       +5.76%
Tp Icap                                  229.60       +5.71%
Cineworld Group                           23.57      -40.28%
Greencore Group                           93.18       -8.47%
Centamin                                 148.05       -5.43%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             327.25       -5.14%
Indivior                                 106.85       -4.68%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kosmos Energy                            115.50      +45.28%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   5.35      +40.79%
Bezant Resources                           0.18      +27.59%
Vela Technologies                          0.08      +24.00%
Arcontech Group                          195.00      +18.54%
Charlemagne Capital                        1.50      -89.09%
Anglo Asian Mining                       106.00      -19.39%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         2.35      -13.12%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.35      -12.50%
Anglesey Mining                            1.85      -11.90%

Overall Market
