StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Alivio Therapeutics had awarded $3.3 million from US Department of Defense to advance a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

The funds would support Alivio's pre-clinical research and development activities to potentially enable the filing of an investigational new drug application for the treatment, called ALV-304.

'Alivio's inflammation-targeting, disease immunomodulation approach involves selectively restoring immune homeostasis at inflamed sites in the body, while having minimal impact on the rest of the body's immune system,' PureTech Health said.


At 1:04pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -5p at 249.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com