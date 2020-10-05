StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Alivio Therapeutics had awarded $3.3 million from US Department of Defense to advance a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.
The funds would support Alivio's pre-clinical research and development activities to potentially enable the filing of an investigational new drug application for the treatment, called ALV-304.
'Alivio's inflammation-targeting, disease immunomodulation approach involves selectively restoring immune homeostasis at inflamed sites in the body, while having minimal impact on the rest of the body's immune system,' PureTech Health said.
At 1:04pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -5p at 249.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: