StockMarketWire.com - Leisure and property investor Clear Leisure said substantial shareholder Eufingest had agreed to extend the repayment date of all loans it had advanced to the company to 31 October.
All other terms and conditions of the loans, which amounted to €3,375,000 and £30,000, remained unchanged.
'Whilst there can be no certaintanty that Eufingest will continue to extend the repayment date of the loans, the board continues to engage in a positive dialogue with Eufingest who has supported the vcompany over many years and the board remains confident that Eufingest will continue to do so,' Clear Leisure said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: