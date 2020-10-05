StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Braveheart Investment said the completion of proof-of-concept trials for a potential Covid-19 test had been delayed until later in October.
The tests were being conducted by investee company Paraytec alongside the University of Sheffield.
They were focused on two separate elements, including an 'optical detection system' and 'capture and signal generation modules'.
'Proof-of-concept has been achieved for the optical detection system and development work continues to optimise detection sensitivity,' Braveheart Investment said.
'Minor logistical issues arising from increased regional Covid-19 restrictions has meant that final proof of concept trials continue for the capture and signal generation modules and the results are now anticipated on 16 October 2020.'
At 1:32pm: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was +3p at 35.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
