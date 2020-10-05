StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Thor Mining said it had commenced a close-spaced airborne magnetics survey had commenced over its Ragged Range gold project in Western Australia.
The survey was being flown by Magspec Airborne Surveys on a 50 metre traverse spacing, with flight lines perpendicular to prospective stratigraphic and structural controls in the area.
It was anticipated to take about six days, with Thor anticipating processed and modelled data for release in early November.
'Drilling for gold mineralisation at Ragged Range is a key near term objective for Thor, and identified as a priority in the recent capital raising,' executive chairman Mick Billing said.
'This airborne magnetic survey, along with the next sampling program, also to be conducted during October, is an important part of the process towards selection of targets for drill testing.'
At 1:49pm: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.09p at 1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: