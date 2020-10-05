StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                       122.78       +5.26%
Vodafone Group                           107.57       +4.62%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     118.35       +4.18%
Barratt Developments                     511.60       +4.17%
Gvc Holdings                            1028.25       +3.34%
Evraz                                    339.90       -2.89%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 7500.00       -2.24%
Pennon Group                            1048.75       -2.08%
Severn Trent                            2474.00       -2.06%
Intertek Group                          6346.00       -1.46%

FTSE 250
Weir Group                              1492.50      +16.60%
Network International Holdings           272.00       +7.34%
Tp Icap                                  231.50       +6.58%
Iwg                                      280.40       +6.37%
Provident Financial                      208.10       +6.23%
Cineworld Group                           22.02      -44.21%
Greencore Group                           92.10       -9.53%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             327.75       -5.00%
Indivior                                 107.20       -4.37%
Centamin                                 151.58       -3.17%

FTSE 350
Weir Group                              1492.50      +16.60%
Network International Holdings           272.00       +7.34%
Tp Icap                                  231.50       +6.58%
Iwg                                      280.40       +6.37%
Provident Financial                      208.10       +6.23%
Cineworld Group                           22.02      -44.21%
Greencore Group                           92.10       -9.53%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             327.75       -5.00%
Indivior                                 107.20       -4.37%
Centamin                                 151.58       -3.17%

AIM
Kosmos Energy                            115.50      +45.28%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   5.35      +40.79%
Bezant Resources                           0.20      +34.48%
Rurelec                                    1.18      +20.51%
Vela Technologies                          0.07      +20.00%
Charlemagne Capital                        1.50      -89.09%
Anglo Asian Mining                       112.50      -14.45%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.35      -12.50%
Anglesey Mining                            1.85      -11.90%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         2.41      -10.91%

Overall Market
Kosmos Energy                            115.50      +45.28%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   5.35      +40.79%
Bezant Resources                           0.20      +34.48%
Rurelec                                    1.18      +20.51%
Vela Technologies                          0.07      +20.00%
Charlemagne Capital                        1.50      -89.09%
Cineworld Group                           22.02      -44.21%
Anglo Asian Mining                       112.50      -14.45%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.35      -12.50%
Anglesey Mining                            1.85      -11.90%