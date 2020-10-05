StockMarketWire.com - Mining company SolGold said it was planning a larger drilling campaign at the Porvenir project in Ecuador following promising early results.
SolGold said the larger drilling programme would be subject to ongoing positive results.
An initial hole at the Cacharposa target had so far intersected over 644 metres of visual copper sulphide mineralisation, hosted by potassium-rich intrusions.
The hole was continuing towards a revised planned depth of at least 750 metres.
Potassium-rich porphyry systems were the host for a number of Tier 1 porphyry copper-gold mines around the world, SolGold said.
'The tenor of mineralisation intersected in the first hole at Cacharposa is very encouraging given the geological and alteration characteristics encountered so far indicate that we have not yet encountered the core of the system,' technical services manager Benn Whistler said.
'Mineralisation extents remain open so far, and the potential for the discovery of even higher tenor mineralisation seems highly likely, with scope to grow the size of mineralisation beyond what was originally modelled.'
At 2:16pm: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was +0.85p at 35.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
