FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 119.88 +5.53% Melrose Industries 122.60 +5.10% Barratt Developments 515.00 +4.87% Vodafone Group 107.22 +4.28% Persimmon 2639.00 +4.06% Severn Trent 2469.50 -2.24% Reckitt Benckiser Group 7501.00 -2.23% Pennon Group 1049.25 -2.03% Evraz 343.30 -1.91% United Utilities Group 882.60 -1.52% FTSE 250 Weir Group 1471.50 +14.96% Network International Holdings 272.00 +7.34% Provident Financial 210.10 +7.25% Tp Icap 232.90 +7.23% Iwg 282.40 +7.13% Cineworld Group 23.01 -41.70% Greencore Group 93.53 -8.12% Indivior 108.00 -3.66% Watches Of Switzerland Group 333.25 -3.41% Pets AT Home Group 392.50 -2.99% FTSE 350 Weir Group 1471.50 +14.96% Network International Holdings 272.00 +7.34% Provident Financial 210.10 +7.25% Tp Icap 232.90 +7.23% Iwg 282.40 +7.13% Cineworld Group 23.01 -41.70% Greencore Group 93.53 -8.12% Indivior 108.00 -3.66% Watches Of Switzerland Group 333.25 -3.41% Pets AT Home Group 392.50 -2.99% AIM ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 5.75 +51.32% Bezant Resources 0.20 +37.93% Kosmos Energy 98.00 +23.27% Rurelec 1.18 +20.51% Wishbone Gold 4.15 +20.29% Charlemagne Capital 1.50 -89.09% Anglo Asian Mining 111.00 -15.59% Alba Mineral Resources 0.40 -13.04% Tiger Resource Finance 0.35 -12.50% Anglesey Mining 1.85 -11.90% Overall Market ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 5.75 +51.32% Bezant Resources 0.20 +37.93% Kosmos Energy 98.00 +23.27% Rurelec 1.18 +20.51% Wishbone Gold 4.15 +20.29% Charlemagne Capital 1.50 -89.09% Cineworld Group 23.01 -41.70% Anglo Asian Mining 111.00 -15.59% Alba Mineral Resources 0.40 -13.04% Tiger Resource Finance 0.35 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
