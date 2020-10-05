StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     119.88       +5.53%
Melrose Industries                       122.60       +5.10%
Barratt Developments                     515.00       +4.87%
Vodafone Group                           107.22       +4.28%
Persimmon                               2639.00       +4.06%
Severn Trent                            2469.50       -2.24%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 7501.00       -2.23%
Pennon Group                            1049.25       -2.03%
Evraz                                    343.30       -1.91%
United Utilities Group                   882.60       -1.52%

FTSE 250
Weir Group                              1471.50      +14.96%
Network International Holdings           272.00       +7.34%
Provident Financial                      210.10       +7.25%
Tp Icap                                  232.90       +7.23%
Iwg                                      282.40       +7.13%
Cineworld Group                           23.01      -41.70%
Greencore Group                           93.53       -8.12%
Indivior                                 108.00       -3.66%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             333.25       -3.41%
Pets AT Home Group                       392.50       -2.99%

AIM
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   5.75      +51.32%
Bezant Resources                           0.20      +37.93%
Kosmos Energy                             98.00      +23.27%
Rurelec                                    1.18      +20.51%
Wishbone Gold                              4.15      +20.29%
Charlemagne Capital                        1.50      -89.09%
Anglo Asian Mining                       111.00      -15.59%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.40      -13.04%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.35      -12.50%
Anglesey Mining                            1.85      -11.90%

