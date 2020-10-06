CA
08/10/2020 13:15 Housing starts
09/10/2020 13:30 Labour force survey
CH
08/10/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
09/10/2020 04:15 Services PMI
DE
07/10/2020 07:00 Industrial production Index
08/10/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
ES
07/10/2020 08:00 Industrial production
EU
08/10/2020 12:30 ECB publishes meeting accounts
12/10/2020 12:00 ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at a Governor Talk virtual meeting
FR
07/10/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
09/10/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
IE
07/10/2020 11:00 Industrial production and turnover
08/10/2020 11:00 CPI
IT
07/10/2020 09:00 Retail sales
09/10/2020 09:00 Industrial production
JP
07/10/2020 00:50 Provisional trade statistics
07/10/2020 06:00 Indexes of business conditions (Preliminary Release)
08/10/2020 00:50 Balance of payments
08/10/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey
09/10/2020 00:30 Household Spending
12/10/2020 00:50 Orders received for machinery
12/10/2020 07:00 Preliminary machine tool orders
UK
07/10/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
07/10/2020 09:30 house price index
08/10/2020 00:01 RICS residential market survey
08/10/2020 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
09/10/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak footfall monitor
09/10/2020 07:00 UK trade
09/10/2020 07:00 Index of production
09/10/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
09/10/2020 07:00 Index of services
09/10/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
07/10/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
07/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
07/10/2020 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes
07/10/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
08/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
08/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
08/10/2020 17:00 Retail chain store sales index
