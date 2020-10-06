StockMarketWire.com - Iron-ore producer Ferrexpo said a court order restricting the sale of its 50.3% stake in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining remained in place after its appeal against the ruling was dismissed by the Kyiv Court of Appeal.
The restriction did not affect ownership of the shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, but prohibited their transfer, the company said.
The company also announced a 12% decline in third-quarter pellet production to 2.5 million from the second quarter's 2.9 million, owing to reduced volume amid planned pelletiser maintenance in early September 2020.
'Ferrexpo's operations continued to operate with minimal impact during 3Q 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
