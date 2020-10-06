StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and electronics products maker Electrocomponents announced the appointment of Rona Fairhead to succeed Peter Johnson as chairman.
Fairhead would join the board on 1 November 2020 as non-executive director and become chairman on 1 February 2021.
Fairhead served as chair of the BBC Trust from 2014 to 2017 and was the UK Minister of State for Trade and Exports from 2017 and 2019. She had been member of the House of Lords since 2017.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
