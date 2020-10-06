StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group FDM said it remained cautious on its recovery, but added that it had continued to trade 'comfortably' in line with expectations in the third quarter of the year amid signs of normalising market conditions.
Mounties placed with clients at the end of September 2020 were 3,721, down from 3,801.
'Market conditions are showing signs of returning closer to normality in USA and APAC and, more latterly, in the UK,' the company siad.
'The board is encouraged by the group's performance over recent months, but remains cautious over the rate of recovery in our markets given the possible impact on client activity should further waves of COVID-19 result in new lockdowns in any of our territories,' the company said.
Following its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, published on 29 July 2020, FDM said it had continued to trade comfortably in line with the board's expectations for the full year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
