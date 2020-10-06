StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had received a regulatory nod in the UK related to its Oxbox manufacturing facility in Oxford, England.
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had issued the company with a certificate of good manufacturing process (GMP) compliance for the fourth manufacturing suite within the facility.
Construction and commissioning of the first phase of the facility was completed at the end of 2019.
The latest approval by the MHRA followed the initial approval of the first two Oxbox suites in May and the subsequent approval of the third suite in September.
Oxford Biomedica reiterated that the instalment of equipment for the first fill-finish suite was progressing well and expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Phase-two of the project would provide for the flexible expansion of up to a further six clean room suites.
'We are delighted that we now have all four GMP suites in Oxbox operational, more than doubling our manufacturing capacity from 2019,' chief executive John Dawson said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
