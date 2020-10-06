StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had signed a contract worth around £0.2 million with Mountain Horse Solutions to develop an autonomous navigation platform for land-based vehicles for the US Department of Defense.

The contract started immediately for a period of nine months.

'Following successful demonstration of the concept, there is the potential to move to a production model that could go into live operation by the end of 2021,' TP added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com