StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had signed a contract worth around £0.2 million with Mountain Horse Solutions to develop an autonomous navigation platform for land-based vehicles for the US Department of Defense.
The contract started immediately for a period of nine months.
'Following successful demonstration of the concept, there is the potential to move to a production model that could go into live operation by the end of 2021,' TP added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: