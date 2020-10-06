StockMarketWire.com - Nutrition group Glanbia said it was appointing independent non-executive director Donard Gaynor as chairman, replacing Martin Keane from 8 October.
Keane would remain on the board of the company until his normal retirement at the 2021 AGM, the company said.
'Given his board tenure, it is intended that Donard will be chairman of the company until no later than the 2022 AGM, at which point he will have served on the Board for nine years. The company will announce a successor to the Chair in advance of that date,' it added
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
