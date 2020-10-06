StockMarketWire.com - Polling and data group YouGov hiked its dividend after booking a rise in underlying annual profit driven by higher sales in the UK and US markets.
Bottom-line pre-tax profit for the year through July dropped 22% to £15.2 million, owing to acquisition costs £4.5 million and an impairment charge on the company's Nordic business of £2.1 million.
Revenue, however, rose 12% to £152.4 million and adjusted pre-tax profit rose 25% To £25.7 million.
YouGov declared a full-year dividend of 5p per share, up 25% year-on-year.
The company said that while it hadn't seen any material impact from the Covid-19 pandemic thus far, it recognised that marketing budgets may come under pressure if the current situation was sustained.
'We have made good strategic progress in the year with the UK and US continuing to be our key revenue and profit drivers,' chief executive Stephan Shakespeare said.
'Our strong performance against the backdrop of a highly challenging market in the second half of our financial year was down to the hard work of our people and trust of our clients who more than ever need actionable, accurate and timely data from which to make informed decisions as they navigate through the current situation.'
'Our positive results together with sustained cash generation have enabled us to continue our progressive dividend policy with a proposed overall dividend increase of 25% to 5 pence a share.'
'We are on track to deliver in line with our long-term strategic growth plan and trading since the end of the financial year has been in line with the board's expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: