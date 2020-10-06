StockMarketWire.com - Self-investment pension plan provider Curtis Banks said it had met the conditions to acquire Talbot and Muir, and expected to close the deal at the end of October.
Pre-conditions to the acquisition of Talbot and Muir Limited including receipt of approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, had been satisfied, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
