StockMarketWire.com - Care services provider CareTech said it had completed the acquisition of a majority take in Smartbox Assistive Technology.
The acquisition of Smartbox, a creator of software and hardware that helps disabled people without speech to have a voice and live more independently, would further extend CareTech's care pathway to provide technology solutions alongside the group's existing specialist social care services, the company said.
'Smartbox has a presence in the US which represents a significant growth opportunity as the largest funded market at the forefront of AAC adoption. Alongside a reseller programme it is developing direct sales channels to grow market share significantly over the next three-five years,' it added.
Under the terms of the deal, Smartbox, a new 70%-owned subsidiary established by Caretech, would pay up to £10.6 million comprised of an aggregate initial purchase price of £7.05 million, funded through an equity contribution and loan note from CareTech and equity contribution from the minority holders of Smartbox.
Earn-outs provisions of up to £3.55 million would be payable over a two year period from completion.
