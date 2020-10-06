StockMarketWire.com - Iron casting and machining group Castings said future schedules currently suggested that output levels were moving back towards pre-Covid levels during the third quarter of the financial year.

'We reported in August 2020 that demand from the commercial vehicle sector had increased to over 60% of pre-Covid output levels,' the company said. 'Forward schedules at that time were suggesting a further increase to approximately 85% and it is pleasing to report that the monthly demand is now at this level.'

The balance sheet had cash levels of £35 million as at 30 September 2020.




At 8:28am: [LON:CGS] Castings PLC share price was -2p at 333p



