StockMarketWire.com - Iron casting and machining group Castings said future schedules currently suggested that output levels were moving back towards pre-Covid levels during the third quarter of the financial year.
'We reported in August 2020 that demand from the commercial vehicle sector had increased to over 60% of pre-Covid output levels,' the company said. 'Forward schedules at that time were suggesting a further increase to approximately 85% and it is pleasing to report that the monthly demand is now at this level.'
The balance sheet had cash levels of £35 million as at 30 September 2020.
At 8:28am: [LON:CGS] Castings PLC share price was -2p at 333p
