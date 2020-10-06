StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks eased lower in early trading on Tuesday after Donald Trump checked out of hospital and returned to the White House, though concerns remained about the still-infected president's health status.
At 0821, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 13.85 points, or 0.2%, at 5,929.09.
Luxury watch and jewellery retailer Watches of Switzerland soared 19% to 395.5p after it upgraded its annual revenue and margin guidance following a bumper second quarter of its financial year.
Revenue for the year through April was now expected to between £880.0 million and £910.0 million, up from previous guidance of £840.0 million-to-£860.0 million, with operating margins edging higher.
Mining giant BHP fell 0.6% to £16.434 on revealing that it would acquire Hess Corporation's 28% stake in Shenzi, a development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, for $505 million.
The acquisition, expected to close by December, would bring BHP's working interest in Shenzi to 72% and add around 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.
Plastics manufacturer Victrex fell 2.6% to £18.72, having warned that its annual revenue would slide 10% and that it was planning to cut 100 jobs.
At the same time, Victrex said it would reinstate its 2020 dividend, citing a healthy cash position.
Iron-ore pellet producer Ferrexpo slipped 2.9% to 169p after its third-quarter output dropped 12% following maintenance activity.
Ferrexpo also announced that it had lost an appeal in a Ukrainian court against a ruling restricting the sale of its assets there.
Precious metal miner Polymetal International reversed 0.7% to £16.805 following news that it had approved construction of the $80 million Kutyn project in far eastern Russia.
Conventional open-pit mining would commence with pre-stripping in the third quarter of 2021, with first ore mined in the first quarter of 2022.
Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group jumped 8.0% to 58.93p, even as it booked a deeper first-half loss after the pandemic crimped sales and it permanently shuttered outlets as part of a sweeping restructure.
On a more positive note, Restaurant Group said its post-lockdown trading performance was 'very encouraging' with Wagamama like-for-like sales up 11% and pub sales up 14% in the 11 weeks from 4 July.
Polling and data group YouGov added 2.3% to 926p as it hiked its dividend after booking a rise in underlying annual profit, driven by higher sales in the UK and US markets.
YouGov declared a full-year dividend of 5p per share, up 25% year-on-year. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
