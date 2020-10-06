StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides company Plant Health Care said it had been granted four new US patents for its PRE tec peptide technology.
The patents provided protection for a wide range of PRE tec peptides for a variety of agricultural uses, the company said.
Additional patent were expected to be granted before the end of the year.
At 8:40am: [LON:PHC] Plant Health Care PLC share price was +0.33p at 8.98p
