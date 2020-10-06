StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services group Xpediator said it had acquired the UK-based international freight forwarder and operator Nidd Transport for £4.6 million.
Ripon, North Yorkshire-based Nidd specialised in daily express deliveries to mainland Europe by road with particular focus on France, Spain, Portugal and Germany.
It also provided a UK distribution platform, particularly in the North of England.
Nidd generated revenue of £11.0 million, operating profit of £0.5 million and pre-tax profit of £0.4 million in the year through April 2020.
'Our client bases are similar but do not have significant overlap and while our services our comparable our geographic focuses are different,' chief executive Robert Ross said.
'There are therefore immediate opportunities to provide greater geographic coverage to both client bases and we expect both existing client bases to benefit from the enhanced service offerings.'
At 8:44am: [LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was +2.5p at 25.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: