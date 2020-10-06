StockMarketWire.com - Photonic components & systems maker Gooch & Housego said trading for the year ended 30 September 2020 was expected to have ended 'slightly ahead' of management's previous expectations.
G&H entered its new financial year with a solid order book, which stood at £92.4 million as at 30 September 2020, 2.2% lower than last year's £94.4 million.
Looking ahead, the company said there remained 'significant' global economic uncertainty in the short term owing to the COVID-19 emergency, but its order book remained robust.
Orders for fibre optics, hi- reliability fibre couplers for undersea cables and its A&D and life science capabilities remained robust and there continued to be improved demand for medical diagnostics, in particular for ventilator systems, the company said.
Industrial laser demand, however, remained at below 'normalised' levels, though the semiconductor subsector had demonstrated sustained improvement, it added.
At 8:51am: [LON:GHH] Gooch Housego PLC share price was +20p at 1014p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: