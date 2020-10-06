StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RBG forecast a rise in revenue, having reinstated its guidance following an improvement in trading conditions.
RBG, however, said it would wait until it had more clarity on its financial position before deciding whether to pay a dividend.
Revenue and realised gains for the year through December 2020 were expected to be between £24 million and £26 million, up from £23.7 million year-on-year.
RBG had in September said its law firm Rosenblatt had continued to trade well, though it warned of tougher trading at litigation finance business LionFish Litigation and also at its Convex Capital unit.
On Tuesday, the company said LionFish had since concluded the realisation of two of its investment assets for £1.1 million and had a growing pipeline of business opportunities.
Convex Capital, meanwhile, had supported the sale of animal healthcare company Nutravet.
Those development, the company said, had given it more visibility of its financial performance.
'Given the continuing uncertainty over Covid-19 and its possible impact on the higher-margin businesses within the group, the board will make a decision regarding the payment of an interim dividend when it has further visibility on the year-end position,' it added.
At 8:53am: [LON:RBGP] Rosenblatt Group Plc share price was +4.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: